INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.40 Per Share

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:IAT remained flat at $GBX 269.50 ($3.52) during trading on Thursday. 9,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,525. INVESCO Asia Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 298 ($3.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $187.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.11.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £53,280 ($69,619.76).

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

