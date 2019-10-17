Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

