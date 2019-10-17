Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF comprises 7.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 4.68% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 5,641.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 614,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after buying an additional 603,427 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,625,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 229,737 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PUI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.