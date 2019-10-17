Invesco Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAGE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the second quarter worth $34,453,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the second quarter worth $26,164,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the second quarter worth $25,465,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the second quarter worth $22,894,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wageworks by 682.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 208,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAGE stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Wageworks Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.10 million. Wageworks had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wageworks Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

