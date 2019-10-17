Invesco Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NOW by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287,223 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 375,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in NOW by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,133,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 289,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.39.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

