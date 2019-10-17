Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

IVZ stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

