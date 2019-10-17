Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

