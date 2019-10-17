Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.91. 2,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.5201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

