Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,744,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,561,000 after acquiring an additional 159,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,495,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,961,000 after acquiring an additional 135,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,450.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 633,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 608,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,216. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

