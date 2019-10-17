Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA):

10/16/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

10/10/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/4/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

9/6/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RUSHA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Rush Enterprises Inc alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 67.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 67,588 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 294.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 124.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.