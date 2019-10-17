Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV)’s stock price was down 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 301.60 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.97), approximately 5,965 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.55 ($4.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.44.

About Investment (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

