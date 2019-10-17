Investors Purchase Large Volume of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN Put Options (NYSEARCA:JO)

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,017 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 804% compared to the typical volume of 223 put options.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,825. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.