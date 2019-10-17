Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 801 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,383% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on Conn’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,141 shares in the company, valued at $866,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 186,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after buying an additional 183,478 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONN stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $730.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $401.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

