Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Title from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Investors Title has a one year low of $134.04 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Investors Title by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter worth $236,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Investors Title by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investors Title by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.