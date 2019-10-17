Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $5.82 million and $577.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00228281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.01103225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00090050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

