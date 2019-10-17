InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 14,700,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $94,649.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $345,537.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,757 shares of company stock worth $3,722,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InVitae by 7.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,444,000 after buying an additional 693,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,335,000 after buying an additional 1,037,130 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in InVitae by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,530,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,513,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 378.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,332,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,321,000 after buying an additional 4,217,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 385.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,969,000 after buying an additional 4,222,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 144,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,179. InVitae has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

