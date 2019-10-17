iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.23

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.23 and traded as high as $10.93. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 8,627 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN Company Profile (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.