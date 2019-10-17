IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $130.09 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

