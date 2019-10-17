iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.42 and last traded at $126.43, 16,385 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 884,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

