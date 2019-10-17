iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 586,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter.

ICF opened at $119.86 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6941 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

