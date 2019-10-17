iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.93, approximately 4,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

