iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

IOO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

