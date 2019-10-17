iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.9% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 160,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,465,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.