iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Decreased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,143 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.08. 1,175,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,462. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $108.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.