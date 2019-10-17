iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 247,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,119 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

