iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,557,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

