iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,443.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after buying an additional 1,671,734 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6,140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,893,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

