iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $157.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

