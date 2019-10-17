iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Stock Price Up 2%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44, approximately 1,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.53% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

