iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,333 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 563.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,716 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,648,000 after purchasing an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,878,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 36,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,140. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

