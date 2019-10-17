ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ITEX stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. ITEX has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

Get ITEX alerts:

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.