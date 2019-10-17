Ixcoin Market Cap Hits $410,917.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $410,917.00 and $5.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,094,585 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.