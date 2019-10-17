J William Gurley Buys 150,000 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director J William Gurley purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $3,511,500.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. 2,123,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 849,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,289 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 313,296 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 880,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 227,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 484,247 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

