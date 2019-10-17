James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of JHX opened at $17.15 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.