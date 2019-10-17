Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,246 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 244,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 134.1% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 71,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -22.64%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

