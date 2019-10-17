Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 72.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in HighPoint Resources were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 150.0% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. HighPoint Resources Corp has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $269.50 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.20.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

