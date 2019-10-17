Jane Street Group LLC Invests $52,000 in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Cemtrex Inc has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.27). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

