Jane Street Group LLC Invests $59,000 in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 61,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. Analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBPH. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

