Jane Street Group LLC Invests $65,000 in IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of IMPAC Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in IMPAC Mortgage by 336.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 606,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMH opened at $7.83 on Thursday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

