Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 5.69. Boxlight Corp has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

