JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 776 ($10.14).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 775.40 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 697.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 620.69.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

