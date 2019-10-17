Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSXP. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 322,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 280,977 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 248,166 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 243,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

