Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCP’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. HCP has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in HCP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HCP by 2.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 5,075.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in HCP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,733,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,822,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

