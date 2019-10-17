JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,850,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 30th total of 21,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,055.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $48,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock worth $262,095 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,376. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

