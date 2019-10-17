Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $13,256.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042996 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.53 or 0.05992381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043446 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

