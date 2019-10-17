Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,616,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 442,430 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,013,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 257,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,360,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 922,124 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.51 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

