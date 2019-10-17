Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 8,956 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

