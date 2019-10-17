Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.64.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $382.84 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.