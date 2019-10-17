John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Stock Position Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,497.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.