Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.18.

JNJ stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.21. 4,655,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

